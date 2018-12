Disclaimer: Santa and his elves do their very best to visit all the little boys and girls, but sometimes Christmas emergencies takes him "back to the shop." Christmas emergencies come in all sizes but Santa wants to spread as much holiday cheer as possible so he and the elves will be back at it as soon as they can. If you don't see his face on the tracker that means there is a Christmas emergency.

Santa ID Status {{s.santaid}} {{s.statusmessage}}